More community members step up to search for Lucas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say their search of local parks for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez is over, unless new information comes to light.

Officers have combed through Chisholm Creek Park, Dr. Glen Dey Park, Harrison Park and Cottonwood Cark over the last ten days.

WPD officials say officers, K9’s, divers and drones have found no signs of Lucas.

But that’s not stopping some in our community from looking for lucas on their own.

“If my five-year-old was missing, I would want everybody out looking for him also,” said Sharisse Robinson.

Robinson is one of many people providing whatever help possible to find Lucas.

Tuesday, she and her kids went on their own search trying to gather answers.

“Everybody else is already looking in the parks,” said Robinson. “Everybody’s already looking at the apartment complexes that used to be lived in and all these places. I just want to look outside that box.”

This is one of many searches community members have been organizing, and one of the main platforms has been social media.

One page for missing children that has nearly 60,000 followers on Facebook is helping spread the message.

One woman who lives two hours away is working with another group out of Missouri that works to find missing children.

They are planning to come to Wichita for a search on Sunday.

“Nobody knows what condition we’re going to find him in,” said Theresa Nelson, who is helping organize that search. “So, it’s important for everybody, not just Wichita community. It’s important for all the people. You know, he’s our son.”

Wichita police say they continue to ask for the community’s help in looking for Lucas.

But, they say citizens need to make sure they are at a place they have permission to search.

“Going to private property, even with good intentions, without the permission of some property owner could be a violation of city ordinance,” said Charley Davidson, public information officer for the WPD.

There is another community search planned for Wednesday morning at Cottonwood Park.

Wichita police ask if you do find anything to not touch it and to contact them immediately.

If you have any information that can help in the search, please call the tip line at (316) 383-4661.