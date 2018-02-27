Police asking for help to find Manhattan rape suspects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are asking for help to identify the suspects in a reported rape.

It happened Saturday, February 17 at O’Malley’s bar. Police said a 24-year-old woman was raped by two unknown white men at the bar.

Authorities are asking anyone who has pictures or videos from inside the bar that night to contact the police department.

Anyone with information can call 785-537-2112 ext. 2323.

