Manhattan man arrested for raping child

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man has been arrested on multiple charges including rape.

Lonnie Gallauger, 50, was arrested Monday evening on charges of three counts of rape, seven counts of electronic solicitation, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, seven counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Riley County Jail with a bond set at $200,000.

