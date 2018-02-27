Limited number of tickets released to P!nk

Fans still looking for a ticket to the P!nk concert are in luck.

A limited number of floor and pit tickets have just been released by the tour and are available now through Select-A-Seat. Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Due to the large crowds expected for the concert and the security checks performed at each entrance, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early and leave ample time for driving and parking downtown. Doors for the concert will open 90 minutes in advance at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 8:00 p.m.

In addition to the downtown City parking lots, parking is also available at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium located at 300 S. Sycamore Street. Free shuttles will offer transportation between the stadium and the arena and shuttles will begin running at 6:00 p.m. The regular Q-Line route with a drop off location at Douglas & St. Francis will be running from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. For additional information on where to park, visit www.parkdowntown.org.

