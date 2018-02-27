Laundromat burglars arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they have arrested a man and woman for a series of burglaries at area laundromats.

Police said public input helped lead them to the suspects.

Between November and January, 16 incidents were reported of washing machines and dryers being broken into and money stolen.

Police arrested 25-year-old Taylor Roberts and 32-year-old Kyle Miller. They face 33 counts of destruction to property, burglary, and theft.

