KSN Investigation Follow-Up: WPD traffic tickets vs. warnings

Related Coverage KSN Investigates: WPD Tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last February, KSN told you about the Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay urging his officers to let drivers off with a warning for minor traffic violations.

Some worried that leniency might lead to more accidents.

Now, one year later, KSN is following up by checking the policy and the numbers.

As of September 22, 2017, written warnings are part of the WPD traffic policy. Officers could always give verbal warnings, but now, warnings can be printed by their e-citation devices and tracked through the system.

“The warning is a much shorter piece of paper that prints off because it doesn’t have all the instructions like a normal citation,” said Officer A. Weber during a traffic stop.

Giving more warnings, instead of tickets, is part of the police chief’s campaign to build better relationships between citizens, starting with a community cookout in 2016.

“A warning is one way to do that on minor violations,” said Deputy Chief Troy Livingston. “We don’t write them on major violations.”

For example, Officer Weber ticketed a driver going 61 mph in a 40 mph zone. He also issued a citation to a driver who didn’t have proof of insurance and was going 12 mph over the posted speed limit.

Another driver speeding 9 mph over the posted limit was let off with a warning.

“A warning is one way to do that on minor violations,” said Deputy Chief Troy Livingston. “We don’t write them on major violations.”

“Being stopped by police, for most people, is a big deal,” said Officer Weber.

The WPD traffic policy outlines when a warning can and cannot be given, but it’s ultimately up to the officer to decide when a fine or just a friendly reminder is enough.

But does a warning change a driver’s behavior the way a ticket would?

“I think some of the criticism in the beginning was that, ‘Hey, your accidents are going to go up. Your fatalities are going up if you’re giving more warnings,” said Deputy Chief Livingston. “I get that perspective; however, that doesn’t appear to be the case.”

KSN checked the numbers. Wichita had 2,393 injury accidents in 2016, compared to 2,008 last year, a drop of 385 collisions. Fatal accidents also decreased from 27 in 2016 to 26 in 2017.

WEB LINK | Wichita Police Department traffic citations and collisions

Good news, but Livingston admits, it’s not conclusive.

“Twelve months does not a longitudinal study make, but to me, this seems like good, important data.”

As for how many written warnings were issued compared to citations, police didn’t start tracking warnings until September of 2016. For that reason, we can only look at averages.

In that year, WPD issued an average of 233 written warnings per month and 4,049 citations per month. In 2017, warnings increased to an average 287 per month, and citations fell to 3,141 per month.

WPD plans to track these numbers, as the traffic section consolidates into one location with 20 officers and 16 motorcycles by spring.

“What I expect with centralized traffic is that we will be able to hit high accident locations more effectively, more efficiently,” said Deputy Chief Livingston.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.