Garden City child back home after fighting life-threatening flu

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — For some, the flu is inconvenient. For others, it’s life threatening.

“She got it from school and her teacher actually told us she was exposed and three days later we were in the hospital with 103 degree temp,” said Cynthia Marsh about her daughter Aileas.

Aileas’s condition got worse and she had to be transferred to Wichita. She already suffers from seizures, but with the flu, they would last as long as five hours.

“The flu kind of wreaks more havoc than it normally would,” said Cynthia. “Even a cold for her can lead to hospitalization, too.”

Aileas was unconscious her first week in Wichita.

“She was really, really sick, and I had never seen her that bad to where she was unconscious for that long,” said Cynthia. “I think this was the first time that we really thought that she wouldn’t come home.”

After three surgeries and in one month, she finally did come home.

Now, Cynthia hopes parents will be extra cautious.

“I understand child care is sometimes hard to find,” she said, “or you don’t think what your child has is as bad, but if you can keep them home or stay home yourself I think that’s more convenient to everybody else.”

She doesn’t know if things could have been worse if Aileas hadn’t gotten a flu shot.

“Hope next flu season is not as bad because I don’t know if I can go through this again.”