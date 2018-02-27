Fire crews expect difficult wildfire season

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire season is headed our way, and fire crews are starting to prepare for it.

Although the state has received some moisture, firefighters said it’s not enough.

“First part of the year we had a lot of rain, which we had a lot of growth Then the rain stopped of course, and now that’s dead fuel. So we have a lot of tall, thick dead fuel out there,” said Major Ray Marbut from the Augusta Department of Public Safety fire division.

Marbut added that if conditions continue, fire season could be “worse than normal.”

The Butler County Fire District is preparing by re-training crews on wildland fires. Some of the training includes how to protect homes and themselves, water supply issues and how to handle larger than normal fires.

Fire crews are also triple-checking their equipment and trucks every morning.

“What we want to do is decrease the number of breakdowns on the fire ground, so we try to make sure our trucks are in good shape,” said Marbut.

Grass fires increase during the late-winter and early spring.

According to Marbut, crews are currently responding to the same amount of grass fires as this time last year. However, crews are responding to larger fires.

Marbut offered tips to protect your home, especially those in rural areas, and ways to help responding fire crews.

Establish a 100-foot defendable zone in all directions. Keep grass short and remove combustibles.

Choose plants with loose branching habits, non-resinous woody material, high moisture content in leaves, and little seasonal accumulation of dead vegetation.

Stack wood at least 30 feet away from home and other buildings.

Keep road signs and address numbers visible from the road to help fire crews.

Clean the gutter and roof.