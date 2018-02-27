Bob Lutz: Jayhawks win another Big 12 regular-season basketball championship

All season long, we’ve been talking about why Kansas wasn’t going to win another Big 12 regular-season basketball championship.

We need to find better things to talk about.

The Jayhawks have done it again. Monday night’s win over Texas, which fittingly came on Senior Night at Allen Fieldhouse, wrapped up KU’s 14th consecutive title.

It breaks the record UCLA set under John Wooden from 1966-79 in the Pac-8/Pac-10. A small caveat here: the Bruins won eight national championships during that 13-season run.

We’ll get to KU’s national championships in a moment, but for now it’s time to soak in the magnitude of this accomplishment.

Last I checked, the Jayhawks do not play in the South Central Kansas League. They play in the Big 12, where nine other schools are doing their darndest to knock KU off its perch.

Before every season, we handicap the teams with the best chance of doing so. We find the holes in the KU roster. We come up with reasons why the streak will end.

It never does. Kansas just keeps hanging banners.

If the analytics are any indication, the Big 12 is loaded with really good – if not great – teams this season. One of KU’s losses was to Oklahoma State, at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks were blown out at Baylor. Both of those teams are settled into the bottom half of the Big 12 standings.

On the flip side, the Jayhawks won at West Virginia. And at TCU. And at Kansas State. And, in the biggest game of the Big 12 season, they won Saturday over Texas Tech in Lubbock.

This has been one of the strangest seasons on record in Lawrence and it started with the saga of freshman Billy “Drive My Car” Preston, a McDonald’s All-American who never got on the floor at KU. He ran afoul of the rules early, although the rules he ran afoul from have never been clarified.

Let’s just say it was a mess as KU coach Bill Self continued to assure fans, week to week, that a Preston appearance was just around the corner and that things were being worked out. Um, they never got worked out and Preston ultimately left the Jayhawks.

Kansas won a 14th straight championship with one of its thinnest rosters ever. Self made it work with exactly one reliable big man, Udoke Azubuike, who shot 78 percent from the field and 42 percent from the free-throw line.

Like I said, strange season.

Azubuike, Devonte Graham, Svi Mykhailuk, LaGerald Vick and Malik Newman have made 140 of a possible 150 starts. The Kansas bench has the depth of a water puddle, but give credit to Mitch Lightfoot and Marcus Garrett for at least giving the starters a few minutes off. Lightfoot, in particular, was able to spell the foul-prone Azubuike during important stretches.

The five regular starters all average at least 12.2 points. Graham and Mykhailuk have been deadly three-point shooters. The Jayhawks have averaged 82 points and that’s made up for some less-than-lockdown defense.

Graham, in particular, has been monumentally important to KU beyond his outstanding numbers. In 12 of the past 13 games, he’s played all 40 minutes. And it’s not like he’s been standing out there, chomping on bubble gum. The guy is in the middle of everything, offensively and defensively and these are supposedly the dog days of the college basketball season.

Graham represents the skating-on-thin-ice approach the Jayhawks have incorporated this season, simply out of necessity.

Give Bill Self credit for his no-kid-gloves approach to this Kansas team. Even with depth issues, Self called out a couple of his players after a home loss to Oklahoma State in early February and opted to start Lightfoot over Vick in a road game at TCU.

The Jayhawks, and especially Vick, responded to Self’s tough love. They are 6-1 since and Vick, whose season has been a roller coaster, has mostly been good.

Self went after his team this season. He challenged them, pushed them. There were times when a 14th straight conference championship looked improbable, to say the least.

But you can never count the Jayhawks out – at least during the regular season.

Which brings us to the postseason. KU’s lone national championship during its Big 12 streak happened in 2008. The Jayhawks also reached the Final Four in 2012.

Remember those first-round NCAA Tournament losses to Bucknell and Bradley? They happened after the first two Big 12 title runs.

If Kansas gets an A-plus for its Big 12 dominance, what grade do the Jayhawks get for the postseason under Self? B? B-minus? Lower?

Now we’re quibbling. This is a time to rejoice in the kind of conference domination we’ve never seen before in college basketball.

Or in other sports, really.

The New York Yankees have never won more than five American League pennants in a row.

North Carolina (four) and Duke (five) have not approached the kind of stranglehold over the ACC that Kansas has over the Big 12.

Kentucky won eight SEC titles in a row from 1945-52, but eight isn’t 14. Alabama’s longest streak of SEC football championships is five.

The Boston Celtics captured eight NBA championships in a row from 1959-66.

All are incredible streaks. All may never be matched.

What Kansas has accomplished, though, is unimaginable. Prolific. It’s just crazy.