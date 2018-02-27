2 people killed in northeast Kansas fire identified

NETAWAKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have identified two people killed in a northeast Kansas house fire.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 55-year-old Richard Willits and 47-year-old Denise Willits died in the Feb. 16 blaze at a home in Netawaka.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The bodies were found inside the home after the blaze was under control.

The sheriff’s office and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

