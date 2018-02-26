WSU opening Haysville campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University and WSU Tech will soon begin offering community classes at a new location, WSU Haysville.

In December, WSU entered into an agreement to lease the 23,000-square-foot former home of Haysville High School at 106 Stewart Ave. WSU and WSU Tech will hold classes at the new location starting this fall.

The classes will include general education courses, as well as sign language, advanced social science and HVAC.

The majority of the classes will be held in the afternoon and evening and be open to degree and non-degree students.

Wichita State’s other locations include WSU Old Town, WSU South, WSU West and the Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.