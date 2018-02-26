WSU opening Haysville campus

By Published: Updated:
Wichita State University (KSN File photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University and WSU Tech will soon begin offering community classes at a new location, WSU Haysville.

In December, WSU entered into an agreement to lease the 23,000-square-foot former home of Haysville High School at 106 Stewart Ave. WSU and WSU Tech will hold classes at the new location starting this fall.

The classes will include general education courses, as well as sign language, advanced social science and HVAC.

The majority of the classes will be held in the afternoon and evening and be open to degree and non-degree students.

Wichita State’s other locations include WSU Old Town, WSU South, WSU West and the Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s