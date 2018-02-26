Update: Missing boys located

UPDATE: Wichita police said both boys have been located and are safe.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department sqays two young boys are missing from a residential mental health facility. The alert from the department was issued shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Police officials say 13-year-old Jacob Salm and 11-year-old Zachary Walmsley who attend Wilbur Middle School were reported missing by the Riverside Academy about 5:20 p.m.

Officer Charley Davidson said Jacob Salman is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. Jacob was last seen wearing a white and gray hoodie and gray sweat pants.

Zachary Walmsley, originally from Salina, may be trying to make his way back to Salina, police said.

Zachary is 4′ 9″ tall and weights about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and red hoodie and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with any information about two boys to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.