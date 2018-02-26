Wichita State and Kansas each jump two spots in latest AP poll

Kansas players celebrate the victory after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Virginia has firmed up its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, No. 3 Xavier has the program’s highest ranking and Villanova dropped to No. 4 after losing to Creighton.

Virginia received 48 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday, up six votes from last week. The Cavaliers are No. 1 for the third straight week after clinching the ACC title with a pair of victories last week.

No. 2 Michigan State received the other 17 first-place votes and Xavier moved up a spot after beating Georgetown in its only game last week. Villanova and Duke round out the top five.

The Wildcats dropped just one spot after losing in overtime to unranked Creighton.

Wichita State was No. 13 and jumped two spots to No. 11 following a win over SMU. Kansas was previously ranked No. 8 and jumped to No. 6 following the win at Texas Tech.  Kansas set an NCAA record with its 14th straight regular-season conference championship,.

RANK TEAM PV RANK
1 Virginia (48) 1
2 Michigan State(17) 2
3 Xavier 4
4 Villanova 3
5 Duke 5
6 Kansas 8
7 Gonzaga 6
8 Purdue 9
9 North Carolina 10
10 Cincinnati 11
11 Wichita State 13
12 Texas Tech 6
13 Ohio State 16
14 Auburn 12
15 Michigan 17
16 Tennessee 19
17 Rhode Island 18
18 Clemson 15
19 Arizona 14
20 West Virginia 21
21 Nevada 20
22 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22
23 Kentucky
24 Middle Tennessee 24
25 Houston 23

