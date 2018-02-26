Wichita police to search new location Monday for missing 5-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they plan to search a new location Monday for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. He was reported missing on Feb. 17.

The department said they received new tips over the weekend. They would not release information on where that search will be located this afternoon.

Last week, up to 100 officers searched several parks with the use of K9’s and drones.

“We are going to continue to investigate this. It is on the hearts and minds of many in our community. We appreciate the tips that have come in to assist us,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department, spokesman.

Meanwhile, citizen groups were out Monday at Wichita parks where law enforcement officers have already searched. It included Chisholm Creek Park.

“We do appreciate their assistance when they are able to help us. The thing I do ask that if they are searching an area, and they locate something they believe may be evidence, don’t disturb that location, don’t disturb that evidence. Have somebody stay with that and have somebody call 911,” added Davidson.

Hernandez’s stepmother, Emily Glass, was jailed last week on two counts of endangering a child involving Lucas and another child. She will make her first court appearance this afternoon.

If anyone has information on Lucas’ whereabouts or tips, you are asked to call 316-383-4661.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.