Tuesday at 10: KSN Investigates WPD Tickets

KSNW-Tv Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW)– It may be a kinder, gentler approach to traffic enforcement– letting drivers off with a warning, instead of a fine, for minor violations– but is it enough to prevent accidents and keep Wichita streets safe?

KSN has tracked this issue for a year and is digging into the latest data to find out.

Last February, KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann talked to WPD brass about the effort to build goodwill in the community by not issuing expensive traffic tickets for small driving mistakes.

Now, one year later, she checks the city accident rates to see what impact this new policy is having.

Watch her special report Tuesday night after the Olympics.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s