Trump says he’s willing to buck NRA; Congress not so sure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s willing to take on the National Rifle Association over gun legislation, but Republicans who control Congress aren’t so sure. They prefer to consider only modest changes to gun laws in response to the mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Congress returned Monday without following Trump’s lead on any of the major initiatives he has tossed into the debate since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Despite public calls for stricter gun laws, Republican leaders have largely kept quiet after the shooting which left 17 dead and ushered in another phase in the gun debate, prompted by the activism of the young survivors.

The White House is inviting lawmakers for meetings, but Trump’s ideas, including arming many teachers, seem to be falling flat.