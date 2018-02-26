Trevor Noah among featured speakers at BookExpo breakfast

NEW YORK (AP) — Expect some laughs, and more serious talk, at this year’s adult author breakfast at BookExpo.

Convention organizers ReedPop told The Associated Press on Monday that “Daily Show” host and best-selling memoir writer Trevor Noah will be a featured speaker at the May 31 event. So will Megan Mullally and husband Nick Offerman, who will serve as co-hosts. Other guests will include fiction writers Barbara Kingsolver and Nicholas Sparks and historian and New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore.

BookExpo is the publishing world’s annual national gathering. It will take place May 30-June 1 at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, and will be immediately followed by the fan-oriented BookCon.