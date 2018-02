WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second straight year, Tabor and Friends met in the KCAC Women’s Championship basketball game. And for the second straight year, it was the Bluejays who took home the hardware.

After leading by double-digits at halftime, Friends fought back in the final seconds to make it a one-possession game. But Tabor held on and now both teams will play in the NAIA National Tournament.