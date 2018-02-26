Samsung unveils Galaxy S9

(NBC News) – Samsung revealed the company’s latest smartphones this weekend at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and the newest model is taking on Apple’s iPhone X with new features.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are focused in on camera upgrades, including a dual-aperture lens can capture better photos in low light and now users can take video in “super slow motion.”

“It has a makeup mode where you can apply make up, buy it, or you can take a picture of an object and also be able to buy that through select retailers all through the camera,” said Techlicious Suzanne Kantra.

Users can also create new augmented reality emojis to share with friends, generated from a selfie.

The S9 will have a variety of unlock features including iris scan, facial recognition and Samsung is keeping the fingerprint sensor.

The S9 is available in gray, blue, black and, new this year, lilac.

It hits stores mid-March and the off-contract price varies from about $720 to $840, a few hundred dollars less than the iPhone 10, and Samsung is offering a trade-in promotion of up to $350 with most carriers.