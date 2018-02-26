Pratt man sentenced to more than 18 years for child sex crimes

Matt T. Gamblin

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – A Pratt man was sentenced today to more than 18 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Matthew T. Gamblin, 38, pleaded guilty in January to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. A judge sentenced Gamblin to 227 months to be served in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Gamblin is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and sex offender registration. The crimes occurred between October 2014 and May 2015. The case was investigated by the Pratt Police Department.

