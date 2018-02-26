One of the last Tuskegee airmen called home from Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The home-going celebration for one of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen, brought people to Wichita, from all over the world. KSN attended the funeral and spoke with family and close friends who say this is a day of celebration. Dr. Donald Jackson was a pilot, a boy scout and a devoted father who left six children behind.

“Dad was a self made man who believed in doing things his way and he made sure to live his life that way,” said Jackson’s eldest daughter, Patrice Jackson. “He made his own decisions all his life and I think a lot of men would love to be able to say that. He had great values and great morals and a code of which to live by.”

Photo Courtesy: Kansas African American Museum

That code of honor is now emulated by Jackson’s children.

“It’s a phenomenal legacy to have as part of our family, said Jackson’s youngest daughter, Jocelyn Jackson. “He graduated from high school and was enlisted; went into the army and was sent to the Tuskegee to train.”

Jackson’s son, Stuart Jackson said when his dad returned home he brought the morals of the Tuskegee airmen with him.

Photo Courtesy: Kansas African American Museum

“Dad was really big with the Boy Scouts,” said Jackson. “He really tried to live the scout laws as part of his life and being prepared was one of his big sayings so, I think as kids we’ve always tried to do that.”

KSN also spoke with Rodney cousin who worked closely with the late Jackson, as a boy scout administrator.

“I would describe him would be quiet strength but definitely well loved and respected and it’s a huge loss for the scouting community and he will be missed,” said Cousin.

Dr. Donald Jackson’s remains will be placed in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.