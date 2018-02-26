No charges in fatal officer-involved shooting in southwest Kansas

By Published: Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer-involved shooting in southwest Kansas last year has been ruled as justified.

Officers fatally shot 29-year-old Cristino Umana-Garcia last October in rural Finney County.

When deputies and police arrived, Umana became aggressive and threatened them. He was armed with a knife and began running towards them when two opened fire.

The investigating attorney ruled that the officers felt they were in danger when they opened fire.

A special prosecutor ruled through reports and available video footage that the officers were justified.

Garden City Police Department statement:

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Cristino Umana-Garcia and others involved. The Garden City Police Department has cooperated fully with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation as it pertains to the criminal investigation into this incident. GCPD has also completed its own internal investigation of the event and finds no violation of federal or state law, City of Garden City policies or procedures, or Garden City Police Department
regulations.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s