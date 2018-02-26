No charges in fatal officer-involved shooting in southwest Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer-involved shooting in southwest Kansas last year has been ruled as justified.

Officers fatally shot 29-year-old Cristino Umana-Garcia last October in rural Finney County.

When deputies and police arrived, Umana became aggressive and threatened them. He was armed with a knife and began running towards them when two opened fire.

The investigating attorney ruled that the officers felt they were in danger when they opened fire.

A special prosecutor ruled through reports and available video footage that the officers were justified.

Garden City Police Department statement:

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Cristino Umana-Garcia and others involved. The Garden City Police Department has cooperated fully with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation as it pertains to the criminal investigation into this incident. GCPD has also completed its own internal investigation of the event and finds no violation of federal or state law, City of Garden City policies or procedures, or Garden City Police Department

regulations.”

