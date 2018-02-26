Metallica will be at Intrust Bank Arena in March 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – They dropped a few hints this past weekend, and now,it is official. Metallica’s WorldWired Tour returns to North America this fall.

Following last summer’s 25 date sold-out stadium run, this year Metallica is bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas to the U.S. and Canada kicking off on September 2, 2018, in Madison, WI.

Along the way they will be visiting 34 cities that they did not go to last year. Among those cities, Wichita is included in the lineup. Metallica will be at Intrust Bank Arena March 4, 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting March 2 at 10 a.m. at selectaseat.com.

Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details.

