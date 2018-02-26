Metallica will be at Intrust Bank Arena in March 2019

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – They dropped a few hints this past weekend, and now,it is official. Metallica’s WorldWired Tour returns to North America this fall.

Following last summer’s 25 date sold-out stadium run, this year Metallica is bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas to the U.S. and Canada kicking off on September 2, 2018, in Madison, WI.

Along the way they will be visiting 34 cities that they did not go to last year. Among those cities, Wichita is included in the lineup. Metallica will be at Intrust Bank Arena March 4, 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting March 2 at 10 a.m. at selectaseat.com.

Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s