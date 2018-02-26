Man pronounced dead after vehicle overturns in Reno County

By Published: Updated:
Reno County Sheriff (KSN photo / Raoul Cortez)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff said one man has died after his vehicle overturned.

The white Chevrolet Suburban was discovered around 8:30 near Sego and Castleton roads.

Officers arrived and found the vehicle on its top in a line of trees. A few feet from the Chevy a man was located and pronounced.

The sheriff’s department said further information will be released following the investigation and notification of family.

