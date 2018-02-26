Law enforcement buckles down on seatbelts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement across the state is buckling down on seatbelt enforcement.

Starting today until March 9, various law enforcement agencies will be around high schools looking for teen drivers not wearing a seatbelt.

The “High Visibility Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign” is a statewide effort to make sure teens wear their seatbelt, but also realize the importance of it.

“It’s there to save you in case you are in an accident. You don’t want to be thrown from the vehicle or have the vehicle rollover you in an accident,” said Sgt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the number one killer of all teen drivers is not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic safety reports show Kansas lost 13 teens in car crashes during 2015 — 40-percent of the teens were not wearing a seatbelt.

“Most people don’t like having on a seatbelt and they think it’s kind of constraining, which it is but it’s meant to be that one to help save your life,” said Sgt. Myers.

If a teen is caught without a seatbelt on law enforcement said the individual will be given a $30 ticket.

“No warnings will be given because it’s been found that warnings do nothing to make people to comply with wearing their seat belt,” Sgt. Myers said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are set to participate in the two-week campaign.

The law enforcement agencies will focus on the high schools before and after school.

