Kobach invites NRA to hold convention in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is urging the National Rifle Association to bring its annual convention to Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Republican gubernatorial candidate tweeted over the weekend that he’s reached out to the NRA to urge the group to bring the gathering to Kansas.

Kobach earlier tweeted that “Kansas is the most pro-gun state in America.”

This year’s NRA Annual Meeting of Members is being held May 5 in Dallas. But the city’s mayor pro tem said last week that the organization should reconsider coming to Dallas after the Feb. 14 deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Kobach wrote in a column last week advocating for arming teachers “provided they obtain a concealed carry permit and take appropriate training.”

