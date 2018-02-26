KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pottawatomie County

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pottawatomie County. The incident occurred in Wamego shortly after 6 p.m. Monday night.

The KBI said in a news release preliminary information indicates that around 5:30 p.m. Monday law enforcement officers responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Kreem Kup Drive-In on W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. Law enforcement officers from several agencies made contact with the suspect at about 6 p.m. in the area of 8th St. and Pine St.

The KBI said a short time later, gunfire was exchanged between a male suspect and five law enforcement officers from four agencies. Those agencies included the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wamego Police Department, and the St. George Police Department.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident However, one officer was transported to a hospital as a precaution due to a health concern.

KBI officials said they’re waiting to release the name of the suspect until next of kin is notified.

