Intrust will be a dry arena during NCAA Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be plenty of things for fans to do once the NCAA Tournament lands in Wichita next month.

But it’s what fans won’t be able to do inside Intrust Bank Arena that has people talking.

Because of NCAA rules, arena officials say, you will have to wait before or after the games if you want to enjoy a beer or cocktail, because there will be no alcoholic beverages allowed inside during the tournament.

“My first reaction is woah! What am I-what’s going on?” said Tad Snarenberger, who is going to the tournament.

Like many, Snarenberger, who has tickets to the tourney, had no clue it would be a dry arena.

“I’ll probably have a dinner with beer before we go there,” he said.

But not all are disappointed about it.

“Once we found out that the arena was going to be dry we definitely ramped up our order,” said Crystal McDonald, owner of Xclusive Events.

Her company will be spearheading the Courtside Commerce event with food, games and you guessed it, alcohol.

So if you’re team isn’t playing as well as you hoped for, you may just have to wait until after the game to drown your sorrows.

“I definitely think they’re going to be a lot thirstier,” said McDonald. “So, I think it’ll be- it’ll be better for the bars around town.”

“I guess we’ll save nine bucks a beer,” said Snarenberger. “Won’t have to worry about it going to the basketball game now.”

Some people may be wondering if they can leave the game to grab a drink and go back in.

Intrust Bank Arena officials say the answer is no.

You can only do that in between sessions.