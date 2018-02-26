Elliott’s Answer: Wichita State’s win over SMU

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – Was Wichita State’s win over SMU their most impressive win of the year? No. But was it a big win? Definitely.

That was the basis for this week’s Elliott’s Answer. A Twitter user chimed in saying the win over the Mustangs was nothing to get excited about. But Elliott responded that at this point in the year, every win is critical for the Shockers in terms of NCAA seeding and location. Plus, it’s just nice to get some revenge against a team you lost to earlier in the year!

If you’ve got a Kansas sports question or opinion, send it to sports@ksn.com. You can also send it to Elliott’s Facebook page or Twitter page.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s