Derby school puts focus on love-based discipline, not fear-based discipline

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Imagine a school where the term love is used more than discipline.

Derby Hills Elementary is a Trauma Sensitive School (TSS), a school based on creating a safe place where children can learn how to work through their emotions.

“We are kind of shifting our mindset and we’re saying instead of fear based discipline, it’s really love-based discipline. We want kids to be engaged and comply because they love us, so it’s really built on strong relationships with kids and responding and not reacting,” said Derby Hills Elementary School Principal James Moffett.

Trauma-sensitive teachers often offer a comfort zone to their students. They prefer to give kids a safe place where they can retreat and calm down.

“It’s really about first making kids want to be here and two making sure our response to them, encourages them, make sure they know that they’re loved and we want them to do the right thing because we care about them,” Moffett said.

Moffett first introduced the trauma sensitive training to Derby Hills in 2015 with the goal of decreasing bad behavior and increasing teacher to student instruction time.

“Overall, our behavioral data for the last four years is incredible. When I first got here in 2014, 2015, I had over 500 office referrals in one year and right now we are sitting at, for a year we will be at less than 200, I’m sure,” he said.

Moffett told KSN the fewer number of behavioral problems has a lot to do with how students and teachers are taught to deal with their emotions. For example, every classroom has its own peace corner.

“It’s just a regulation spot. So if I feel myself as a student getting anxious, frustrated or upset I’m going to step away from that lesson that is happening in the classroom. I’m going to go to that designated space in my classroom, I’m going to self regulate and deescalate myself. Lots of times, the teacher doesn’t even have to be involved in that. When they feel like they are calm, they go right back to class. That takes only two to three minutes, but the cool thing about that is they’re not being sent up here to the principal’s office. They are still in the classroom. They can still hear the instruction from their teacher and then when they’re ready they go right back to class,” Moffett explained.

Students also study social and emotional curriculum. The curriculum gives the students a chance to learn how they can manage their emotions in the most positive way.

“It’s kind of a gradual release of responsibility. I want to make sure they know how to regulate themselves. They can’t be responsible for anyone else’s actions or how anyone else treats them, but they can always be responsible in how they respond in that moment,” he said. “The benefit is we see more instructional time in the class because teachers aren’t having to stop and redirect every 5 minutes about a behavior because they know the expectation and they know we genuinely care about them.”

KSN asked Moffett he thinks the trauma sensitive style of teaching is preparing his students for the real world.

“I don’t think its being too nice. I think we truly are preparing them to be successful because when we don’t focus on these things I think that’s when we have issues with kids react and they’re upset because they haven’t been taught what’s the appropriate way to respond in those unkind situations,” he said. “That’s one misconception about trauma sensitive schools, that we are saying kids can just do whatever they want. No, that’s not what we are saying. What we are really saying is we are responding. We are regulating our own emotions.”

Moffett recently returned from Washington D.C. where he spoke at a national conference for TSS.