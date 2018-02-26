Court documents detail case against teacher charged with exploitation of a child

Derby Middle School teacher, Cody Chitwood, arrested on suspicion of exploitation of a child. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is learning more about the case against a Derby Middle School teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Court documents detail the evidence officials said they have on Cody Chitwood. He was arrested on Jan. 23.

The affidavit shows that a detective noticed that large amounts of child porn was being transmitted from an IP address. After determining who was using the account, a search warrant was issued.

At Chitwood’s home, officials discovered a laptop computer. Chitwood admitted that it was his, and a detective found more than fifty images of child porn. The detective also discovered evidence of more than 200 deleted files.

Chitwood is charged with eleven counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

