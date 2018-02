The Wichita State Baseball team played its second series of the season against the University of Omaha this weekend. The shockers won game one on Saturday. They played two on Sunday, and the Shockers won game two, 3-0.

Game three was also a dominant performance by the Shockers. Wichita State won by a final of 6-2. Wichita State Baseball is now 6-0 on the year, starting the season with two sweeps.