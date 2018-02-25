Veterans and puppies, what’s not to love?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Canines for Heroes is a new initiative set to fully fund veterans with service dogs. Kansas Representative Roger Marshall recently spoke on the Senate floor in support of the group, saying initiatives like this one help to tackle veteran suicide rates.

“80% of the people who tested having a service animal said that they felt that they had a symptom decrease. And of that percentage 40% were able to lower their medication because of it,” said founder, Drew Lipscomb .

Lipscomb says the idea to start this group came after our coverage of Matt the veteran and Max, his service dog. The city of Derby raised $10,000 for those two to become lifelong friends.

“I want to help do that for all veterans,” explained Lipscomb. “Service animals have significant impact that benefit our veterans and others with PTSD symptoms.”

K94heros.org has already established a name for themselves throughout Kansas, drawing in businesses that have already donated toward the cause.

“Cunningham German Sheperds in Topeka donated a litter of puppies for us to train to become service dogs,” said Lipscomb.

Canines for Heroes offers companion, therapy and service dogs for Kansas veterans.

“For different needs we have different levels,” added Lipscomb.

For more on this initiative you can visit their web page at K94heros.org

