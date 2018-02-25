Veterans and puppies, what’s not to love?

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Canines for Heroes is a new initiative set to fully fund veterans with service dogs. Kansas Representative Roger Marshall recently spoke on the Senate floor in support of the group, saying initiatives like this one help to tackle veteran suicide rates.

“80% of the people who tested having a service animal said that they felt that they had a symptom decrease. And of that percentage 40% were able to lower their medication because of it,” said founder, Drew Lipscomb .

Lipscomb says the idea to start this group came after our coverage of Matt the veteran and Max, his service dog. The city of Derby raised $10,000 for those two to become lifelong friends.

“I want to help do that for all veterans,” explained Lipscomb.  “Service animals have significant impact that benefit our veterans and others with PTSD symptoms.”

K94heros.org has already established a name for themselves throughout Kansas, drawing in businesses that have already donated toward the cause.

“Cunningham German Sheperds in Topeka donated a litter of puppies for us to train to become service dogs,” said Lipscomb.

Canines for Heroes offers companion, therapy and service dogs for Kansas veterans.

“For different needs we have different levels,” added Lipscomb.

For more on this initiative you can visit their web page at K94heros.org

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s