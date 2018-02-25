An in-depth look into a collection of untold American stories

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are layers of American history that are often not discussed. In honor of Black History Month, KSN took an in-depth look into some of those untold stories, that helped shape our nation.

First, KSN explored our very own Kansas neighborhoods. That journey took us to a small town called Nicodemus, of only 13 people residents. 140 years ago, it was the first Kansas town to be occupied by former slaves. Decedents of the first free born baby in the State of Kansas told a much different story of survival after slavery.

“Slavery produced in us a spirit of determination,” said Director of Nicodemus Historical Society, Angela Bates.

Bates told the story of her ancestors who built and sustained an entire town from the ground up with no foreseeable resources.

“They were solicited. It was an organized effort to create a town and to solicit people that could make it in this town.”

At one point, there were nearly 600 residents that occupied the town but the 1930’s depression hit and the town couldn’t survive. Those that still live there say it’s the Emancipation celebration every summer that brings decedents back, from all over the world.

“This year we celebrate 140 years of freedom,” said Bates. “I think being a part of the families of Nicodemus and knowing that our forefather endured slavery and then they came to the west and had the vision to help to establish an all black town and govern themselves. I mean that’s something to be very very proud of.”

KSN also explored some of Wichita’s most hidden history including: The McAdams neighborhood, Dunbar theater and the historical 1958 Dockum sit-in. Much of Wichita was segregated in the 1950’s. Black people were not allowed to eat in the same restaurants or use the same recreational spaces as whites. This Midwest town took 18 years to desegregate their schools after Brown vrs Board of Education passed.

However, a few Wichita teens were not going to wait that long to address segregated businesses, like the popular Dockum Drugstore downtown. KSN spoke with an original participant of that sit-in.

“We would show up in groups on different days throughout the week to see if we could get a coke or maybe a slice of pie and we had done it enough to know it wasn’t going to happen,” said original participant Galyn Vesey.

Vesey says that first day when one of his Black peers was served at that counter was a day to remember. The struggle through segregation was not over but Vesey says it was step in the right direction. The current Ambassador Hotel in Downtown Wichita is the original location for the Dockum Drugstore. It looks a lot different now but downstairs there is a speakeasy named Dockum, in remembrance of that sit-in and that that time in our history.

“They said, we’re going to change the world and in their case. they actually did,” said Mark McCormick, director of The Kansas African American Museum.

It may seem like our nation is more divided then united but there is guidance, in a boat-maker who spoke up against segregation on American soil. Andrew Jackson Higgens had an idea to integrate his seven New Orleans factories. At the peak of World War II. Higgens had 20 thousand employees of all nationalities. His contribution to American history can be found in the National Word War II Museum in New Orleans.

Through the many stories explored here, most have one thing in common; progress. Disaster and social injustice came with enlightenment and bravery; highlighting what the best of peoples can do in the worst of times. If you have a story you believe to be a great addition to our most hidden history email: ashonti.ford@ksn.com