Sights and Sounds: The 2018 PyeongChang Closing Ceremony

With competition complete and all events decided, the world’s elite winter athletes once again converged on PyeongChang Olympic Stadium as the 2018 Olympic Games culminated with the Closing Ceremony Sunday night in South Korea.

The Closing Ceremony — hosted by figure skating commentating trio of Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Terry Gannon — will air in primetime Sunday evening at 8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT.

A THEME OF PEACE

The 2018 Closing Ceremony featured a number of themes, all centered around an optimistic and peaceful future.

With plenty of K-Pop stars, DJs and dancing, the uptempt farewell was geared to draw on images of peace as it projects ahead toward generations to come.

UNITY

As they did in the Opening Ceremony North and South Korea marched together under the Korean Unification Flag.

Iconic moments like the Opening Ceremony handshake between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo-jong (sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un), and the women’s hockey team playing as a unified group will reamin signature moments from these Olympics. And the hope is that these moments will help build the foundation for the bridge that brings North and South Korea together.

RUSSIA

Athletes from Russia were denied their request to march under their country’s flag. The IOC extended its ban, forcing the individuals to march under the Olympic rings flag as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.” Two Russian athletes tested positive for doping in PyeongChang — the only two cases of the Games.

“The IOC would have considered lifting the suspension because the OAR delegation has respected the December 5 decision. However, two athletes failed doping tests here in Pyeongchang,” IOC president Thomas Bach said. “This was hugely disappointing and prevented the IOC lifting the suspension.”

USA GARB

The United States entered the Closing Ceremony wearing white puffy bomber jackets accented by knit beanies and American flag bandanas. The outfit, again by Ralph Lauren, was designed to capture vibes from various decades for an “All-American style.”

