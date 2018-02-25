Search continues for Lucas Hernandez more than one week after disappearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has now been more than a week since five-year-old Lucas Hernandez went missing from his east Wichita home.

He was originally reported missing last Saturday from the 600 block of S. Edgemoor.

Residents in the neighborhood say they continue to be aware and are hoping Lucas is found safe.

Last Sunday Wichita police officers searched for him in the neighborhood. They knocked on doors as well as used K-9’s in this search.A neighbor says people here are anxious with him still not being found.

“We’re just hoping that he is safe somewhere and if not, we’re just praying for him and for the family. Hoping they get certain… closure for everybody, I guess,” said Hesham Tiflati, neighbor.

Police are still taking tips on Lucas and that phone number is 316-383-4661.

