Resource kits keep your child’s information ready in case of emergency

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the search for Lucas Hernandez, some parents may be thinking more about missing children and what they would do if something happened to their child.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has a program they encourage parents take advantage of if your child were to go missing.

The office developed a child resource kit. They have been handing them out since Fall 2016. It looks like a simple brochure, but it could be a valuable tool if a parent’s child ever goes missing.

What if it were to happen to you? The sheriff’s office wants parents to be prepared.

“Parents are usually stressed out and so any readily available material is helpful to them and law enforcement,” said Sgt. Lloyd Brownlee, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The department’s child resource kit asks parents to document medical contacts, a recent photograph of your child, as well as any birth marks or other identifying information.

It also has cotton swabs to get your child’s DNA.

The data isn’t stored at the sheriff’s office, but it’s a tool for parents if their child were to go missing. The idea is to have it readily available during an emergency.

“It you want to make copies of this, and like I said, have one in your vehicle, or on your person, in your purse, or in your wallet, I think that would be very good,” said Lt. Tim Myers, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

They say it’s also important to update these kits as your children grow.

“Kids change, haircuts change, they grow, they lose teeth, so we suggest that if any changes maybe yearly, that you update the photograph,” said Brownlee.

The office hands these kits out at community events like Riverfest and fairs.

But if you are interested in getting one of these now call 316-660-3920.