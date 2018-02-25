Police investigating shooting in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Wichita.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of S. Main Street near the Hotel at the Water Walk.

The person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Stay with KSN for updates in the case. More information will be provided once more details become available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.