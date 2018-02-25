1 in critical condition after shooting in north Wichita

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of N. Market Street in Wichita Sunday night.

According to authorities, a shooting call was reported in the area around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they did not find a victim of the shooting.

A victim of the shooting walked into a local hospital with critical injuries a short time later.

KSN has a crew on the scene. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s