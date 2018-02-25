One person in critical condition after shooting in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of N. Market Street in Wichita Sunday night.

According to authorities, a shooting call was reported in the area around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they did not find a victim of the shooting.

A victim of the shooting walked into a local hospital with critical injuries a short time later.

KSN has a crew on the scene. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

