Man dies after being shot multiple times outside of Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2018. It happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. outside the Food Mart store in the 1400 block of N. Market Street.

Police said 25-year-old Javier Carbajal was shot multiple times outside of the store. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced.

“A light-colored vehicle pulled in striking the victim multiple times,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman. “It was acquaintance that he was with that took him to the hospital.”

Officials are investigating to see if the shooting was gang related.

Police are asking if you know anything about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or investigators at 268-4407.

