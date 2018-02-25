Colwich woman says the search for Lucas hits close to home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Since 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez’s disappearance, Wichita police have been asking for help from the community.

One Colwich mother, who says the search hits close to home, is now organizing her own search party to help find him.

“It’s horrifying,” said Sheila Medlam. “I don’t think I’ve slept more than a few hours every night, just- you know every time I close my eyes, I just imagine that poor little boy.”

The story of missing Lucas has made national news as the community continues to question, where could he be?

For Medlam, his disappearance takes her back to 2010 when her 5-year-old son Mason also went missing.

“He got out of an open window and my daughter was watching him,” said Medlam. “We had police fire and rescue and I actually found him floating in a pond 17 minutes after he went missing.”

Mason died two days later.

The search for Lucas has taken much longer, taking law enforcement to different areas, including Chisholm Creek Park.

That’s five miles away from his home where he was last seen.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Medlam. “And, when I look in Lucas’ face I can see Mason’s face. I see the same joy and happiness and just a lovely little boy.”

And now more than ever, she is hoping people can come together to find answers for Lucas’ loved ones.

“There’s a part of me that wants to find Lucas alive and well wherever he is, because I wasn’t able to do that for Mason,” she said.

To help look for Lucas, Medlam and her sister have put together a search party.

They will be gathering at Chisholm Creek Park Monday morning at 9 a.m.

WPD public information officer Paul Cruz says Wichita police have already thoroughly searched this area with several hundred officers, but the public does play a vital role in cases like this.

“We realize this has really touched the hearts of our community,” he said. “And you know, this shows that we work so closely with the community. and the community is really stepping up to help us out and we appreciate that.”

WPD officials ask that if you do find anything, not to touch it and contact police immediately.

If you have any other information that can help in the search please contact WPD at (316) 383-4661.