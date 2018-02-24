WSU Women’s Basketball holds off Tulane 81-70 on Senior Day

WICHITA, Kan. – Rangie Bessard and Angiee Tompkins both scored more than 20 points to lead Wichita State to an 81-70 win over Tulane on Senior Day in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (13-16, 8-7) swept the season series with Tulane and has now won three-straight games with just one regular season contest remaining.

Rangie Bessard tallied a game-high 25 points, marking her 14th 20-point game of the season. Bessard also moved into seventh place on the Wichita State all-time scoring list with 1,429 career points. Bessard just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

Angiee Tompkins scored a career-high 24 points in only 22 minutes, while shooting 9-of-15 from the floor. Diamond Lockhart added 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds to round out the Shocker leaders.

The Shockers finished the game shooting 54 percent overall, including 7-of-12 from three-point range. Despite committing 20 turnovers, Wichita State won the rebounding battle (41-32) and also dished out 19 assists.

Tulane shot 40 percent for the game and was led by Harlyn Wyatt’s 18 points and nine rebounds. Tatyana Lofton (16) and Kolby Morgan (14) capped the Green Wave scoring leaders.

1st Quarter

A pair of 6-0 runs opened the game, one for each team. After Bessard and Lockhart swished three-pointers to begin, Tulane responded with two of its own to tie the game at 6-6.

The Shockers then put together a 12-2 run to open a 22-14 lead with 2:30 to play in the quarter. Bessard (8), Lockhart (7) and Tompkins (7) combined to score all 22 points. A Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage three from the wing would make it 25-14 at the end of the period.

Wichita State shot 59 percent in the opening frame, while holding the Green Wave to under 30 percent.

2nd Quarter

The Shocker run would carry over to the second quarter and would get to as many 21-2 after three scores from Bessard to open. Bessard entered double-figures just a little over a minute into the quarter.

Tulane’s first score of the quarter came at the 5:00 minute mark on a score inside after seeing its shooting percentage dip near 20 percent. The Green Wave would put together a 9-0 spurt to shrink the WSU lead to six, 35-29, with only 2:00 left in the half.

Bessard would snap the Tulane run with a score plus the foul and then an Ambrosio trey would make it 40-31 at the break. Bessard’s 16 points paced all scorers.

3rd Quarter

Consecutive three-pointers from Bessard and Tompkins helped push the lead to 17, forcing a Tulane timeout with 5:20 left. Tulane had the lead hovering around the 10-point mark before the Shockers got hot from outside.

The Green Wave threatened to cut it to single digits yet again, but Lockhart answered with a score to keep the lead at 12 and only 1:30 remaining in the quarter.

Through three quarters, Wichita State held a 62-52 lead and the Shockers hitting more than 50 percent of their attempts.

4th Quarter

The first four points of the final quarter would belong to Tulane, immediately forcing a Keitha Adams timeout with 8:41 to play and the lead at 62-56.

A layup from Keke Thompson followed by a backdoor cut and score from Bessard and two Lockhart free throws, the Shockers would bump the lead back to 11 with 5:45 remaining.

That would end up being the dagger, as Tulane would come no closer.

Up Next

Wichita State concludes the regular season with Havoc in the Heartland. The Shockers visit Tulsa on Monday for a 7 p.m. tip on the American Digital Network.