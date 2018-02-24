Wichita State Baseball wins home opener 4-3 over Omaha

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State knocked off Omaha 4-3, Saturday at Eck Stadium to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Junior Mason O’Brien went 1-for-3 for the Shockers, with two RBI. Alec Bohm extended his hitting streak to six, going 1-for-2 with two walks.

Codi Heuer got the nod for the Shockers, going five innings, with three strikeouts. Clayton McGinness recorded his first win of the season for Wichita State.

Wichita State got on the board first in the third inning when O’Brien singled to right field to score Ritter, who walked to start the inning. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Ritter advanced to third off a Greyson Jenista lineout.

The Durangos answered in the fifth, scoring three runs to take a 3-1 lead. A walk by Adam Caniglia set up back-to-back doubles by Thomas DeBonville and Max Gamm with one out. A Keil Krumwiede single scored DeBonville to give Omaha the lead.

Wichita State answered back in the sixth, scoring two runs on a walk and a hit. Dayton Dugas led off the inning with a walk. Alex Jackson hit into a fielder’s choice, and Travis Young tripled home Jackson. Gunnar Troutwinegrounded out to score Young from third and tie the game at three.

The Shockers took the lead back in the seventh with a single by Ritter to start the inning. Ritter advanced to second on a wild pitch, followed by a Jenista walk. After advancing to third on a failed pick-off, O’Brien flied out to score Ritter.

Barnhouse earned his second save of the year, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to secure the win for the Shockers.

Wichita State will look to take the series from Omaha with a doubleheader tomorrow at Eck Stadium beginning at 12 p.m.