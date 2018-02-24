WATCH: Top luge moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

From Chris Mazdzer’s silver to Germany’s dominance, the luge did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:

Chris Mazdzer wins historic silver for Team USA

No U.S. man had ever won a medal in singles luge. Erin Hamlin won the first singles medal four years ago in Sochi. But Mazdzer put together four fantastic runs to snag a a surprising silver. Mazdzer couldn’t stop smiling and having fun after his silver, and for good reason.

Team USA’s relay fights for 4th

The relay team of Mazdzer, Summer Britcher, and Matthew Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman finished fourth in the team relay, just missing out on a medal. After the race, Britcher tried to take the blame, but her teammates wouldn’t let her. Team USA’s luge squad was close in PyeongChang.

Natalie Geisenberg defends gold

Felix Loch was going for his third straight gold in men’s singles, but fell from first to fifth with a disastrous final run. Natalie Geisenberg, gunning for her second straight gold, had no such problem. She was dominant throughout the women’s singles event to take her second gold.

“Two Tobis” repeat in doubles luge

The “Two Tobis,” Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl kept up the German dominance in the doubles luge, winning gold by 0.088 seconds. It was their second consecutive Olympic title, and they added one more in the team relay (see below). Team Germany made plenty of noise on the luge track.

Germans defend relay title, too

Even with Loch falling from first to fifth on the final run of men’s singles, the German luge team was unstoppable in PyeongChang. They dominated the team relay, winning the event for the second time in a row. They’re the only champs in the event’s history — it made its debut in 2014.

Erin Hamlin is Team USA’s flag bearer in Opening Ceremony

Hamlin didn’t have the Olympic result she dreamed of — she finished sixth in women’s luge after winning bronze in 2014 — but she did enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime moment at the Opening Ceremony, carrying the flag for Team USA.

Emily Sweeney’s crash won’t ruin her Olympic experience

For a moment, it appeared Emily Sweeney had seriously injured herself. She was surrounded by medical staff on the track, and it was uknown how she was doing. Soon, however, she was walking off the track on her own power and speaking to reporters to make sure she was able to say how she felt — “Stiff.” She continued to appear on camera to give updates on her status throughout the Games. In Sweeney’s first Olympic Games, she made the most of a crash that could have ruined her experience.

India’s Shiva Keshavan competes in his sixth Olympics

Keshavan made his Olympic debut at 16 in Nagano. He hasn’t missed a Games since, competing in his sixth in PyeongChang. He was a fan-favorite in South Korea, and made sure to find time to celebrate with his fans.

Fall off, then get back on

Ukraine’s Andriy Mandziy fell off his sled on his first run down the luge course, nearly ending his Olympics in an instant. But in another instant, he salvaged his Games by jumping back on the sled. Because he jumped back on the sled and finished the ride he was able to stay in the competition.