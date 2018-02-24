Two injured in turnpike crash in Butler County

KSN-TV Published:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN Photo)

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. The incident occurred near mile marker 91 in Butler County. That’s just south of the Cassoday exit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2004 BMW was traveling south on I-35 in wet road conditions when the vehicle drove off the roadway into the ditch and continued for about a quarter of a mile before hitting a fence and jumping over a culvert.

The 20-year-old woman driving the car and her 20-year-old male passenger were both injured and taken to Via Christi St. Francis hospital in Wichita.

The KHP crash report says there was a light rain falling at the time.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s