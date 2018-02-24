Two injured in turnpike crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. The incident occurred near mile marker 91 in Butler County. That’s just south of the Cassoday exit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2004 BMW was traveling south on I-35 in wet road conditions when the vehicle drove off the roadway into the ditch and continued for about a quarter of a mile before hitting a fence and jumping over a culvert.

The 20-year-old woman driving the car and her 20-year-old male passenger were both injured and taken to Via Christi St. Francis hospital in Wichita.

The KHP crash report says there was a light rain falling at the time.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.