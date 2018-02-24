Three Stars from women’s hockey at the Olympics

NBC Olympics staff selected three special performers from the enitre women’s tournament at the Olympics.

FIRST STAR

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, United States: Her marvelous shootout deke helped the Americans win the gold medal for the first time since 1998, but her play throughout the tournament is why she tops this list. She set an Olympic record when she scored twice in six seconds vs. the Olympic Athletes from Russia (the previous record of eight seconds has held in the men’s and women’s tournament since 1960), and she was on her game when it mattered most, lighting the lamp in the semifinals and pulling off the move now known as ‘Oops I did it again’ in the final.

SECOND STAR

Melodie Daoust, Canada: Finding the right player to skate between two highly-skilled offensive forwards such as Meghan Agosta and Marie-Philip Poulin is no easy task, but Daoust seamlessly fit in. The 26-year-old only started skating on the top line a few months before the tournament but quickly proved to be the missing link. She gave Canada the lead in the gold-medal shootout, pulling off the famous Peter Forsberg move to beat Maddie Rooney before the United States rallied with goals from Amanda Kessel and Lamoureux-Davidson. She also registered three goals and four assists while collecting MVP honors. It was certainly a disappointment for Canada to leave PyeongChang with a silver medal, but Daoust should leave with zero regrets after playing a wonderful tournament.

THIRD STAR

Alina Muller, Switzerland: The 19-year-old forward had a breakout performance during the 2018 Winter Games, registering seven goals and three assists in six games. She was also named to the Olympic media all-star team following the tournament. In her first game against the unified Korean team, she tallied a natural hat trick in the opening period. She added another goal and two assists to round out the memorable night. Despite slipping to fifth place after winning the bronze medal in 2014, Switzerland’s program is on the rise, and competition in the women’s bracket is needed as the sport continues to grow. Muller is headed to the United States to play hockey for Northeastern after this year.

Oliver Jung contributed to this story