The Podium Day 15: Maame Biney, Norway’s dominance

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Speedskater Maame Biney and her father, Kweku, discuss Biney’s favorite experiences in PyeongChang, when they both got nervous, her friendship with Simone Biles, and what she hopes will be different for 2022. Plus, Tom Farrey takes dives into Norway’s dominance at the 2018 Games, as the country has now earned the most medals in Winter Olympic history. 

The Podium publishes daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

