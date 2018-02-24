Suspect in custody in deadly SE Wichita shooting

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Scene of a shooting on S. Faulders St. in Wichita on Saturday morning, February 23, 2018. (Photo:KSN/Chris Arnold)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed in a shooting in southeast Wichita early Saturday morning.  The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of S. Faulders. That’s near Harry & Edgemoor.

Officer Paul Cruz said when officers arrived on the scene they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Cruz said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation unfolded, Cruz said officers were led to a home on S. Lulu where they believed a suspect in the shooting was located. The SWAT team then was activated and that led to an arrest of a suspect in the case, Cruz said.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

