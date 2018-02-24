Power outage affects thousands in Sedgwick, Butler counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A power outage affected thousands of Westar Energy customers in Sedgwick and Butler counties early Saturday morning.

Westar spokesperson Gina Penzig said the outage occurred about 4:30 a.m. and impacted approximately 5,400 customers. She said power was restored to those customers around 11:15 a.m.

Penzig said the loss of power was due to a “transmission outage.” She said Westar officials are still working to determine what caused the loss of electricity.

The outage affected customers in an area between N 125th Street and 61st Street South, and between N. Hoover St. on the west and Woodlawn on the east.

One KSN viewer reported an outage occurred in the vicinity of 93rd Street North and Broadway.

Penzig said some rural electric customers in Butler County also were affected.